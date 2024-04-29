Cincinnati Museum Center to open new permanent exhibit on ‘Advancing Health,’ focusing on self care

Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) is helping to advance the region’s understanding, interest and appreciation of health. A new permanent exhibit will focus on body systems, medical innovations, and health care professions, inspiring a new generation to care for themselves and others.

Advancing Health presented by Mayfield Brain & Spine is set to open this July.



In the upcoming exhibit, you will learn how the body works, the steps to keep it healthy and the breakthroughs that help us back to good health.

Through nine sections, each featuring a different body system, you can explore the human body on a cell-by-cell level and from a holistic perspective. In the process, you’ll learn how to better listen to your body, how to better care for yourself and may even be inspired to learn to care for others.

“Advancing Health is an exhibit about you, where you can zoom inside your own body to explore how it functions and how technology has helped when systems fail,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “We want to nurture minds and bodies. With this new exhibit and the support of Mayfield Brain & Spine, we will educate the next generation of healthy individuals who will shape the future of health and care.”

Advancing Health is designed around nine major body systems: heart, blood, lungs, muscles, bones, digestion, immune system, nervous system and mental health. Interactive elements, videos, historic innovations and the latest research immerse you in each system. Learn how your muscles produce tiny electrical signals, explore the current air quality in the Cincinnati region and what that means for your lungs, ride the superhighway of your cardiovascular system and more.

Advancing Health presented by Mayfield Brain & Spine will be the latest permanent addition to CMC’s Museum of Natural History & Science, made possible through the Champion More Curiosity campaign. The new exhibit will open this July.