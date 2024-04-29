Opinion — Judy Harris: Lessons from students brought joy to my life (what a difference a hug makes)

(Editor’s note: Welcome Judy Harris, retired educator, writer, and community volunteer as the Northern Kentucky Tribune‘s newest columnist. She will share her wisdom — acquired from years in the classroom and in administration, extensive travel and study abroad, and life experiences as a wife and mother, an author and mentor, a believer in diversity and the beauty of individual differences, and an enthusiastic embrace of living life to the fullest.)

When I was growing up, my family reflected the mostly Scottish reserved styles of my mother who had been born in Edinburgh and came here with her family when she was six. My dad had grown up in an orphanage.

We weren’t a hugging family though I knew I was well-loved and cared for. My husband’s family was reserved as well; they weren’t huggers either.

After teaching for three years in an area where I had grown up, I was then teaching in an urban school. The school population was made up of children of migrant families from the hills of Kentucky coming to the large northern city to improve their lot in life.

My second graders were delightful children.

But something strange started happening when I would be standing on playground duty. I would notice that my arms, typically hanging by my side, tucked in my pockets or folded in front, were being pushed forward as, on each side, my little girl students pushed up against me.

It was awkward to have your arms pushed forward and much easier to just wrap each arm around the shoulders of these students. They were giving me hugs, so when I gave a squeeze back, they would rush back to their games.

In time, I realized all of the girls in my class were huggers. The shared hugs became part of our playground experience.

Yes, I was taught to hug by these lovely children.

I was so very glad to have been taught to hug because a few years later when my sons were born, I was a hugger at home. My husband caught on, too.

We hug our sons and their spouses and our grandchildren.

I hug my friends.

One of my dearest friends told me that when we had met for the first time at a women’s gathering years ago and were walking over to the dining hall, I had put an arm around her and said I was glad to meet her.

That hug had been significant for her.

Much joy has come into my life through hugs, all thanks to those seven-year-olds and playground duty.

