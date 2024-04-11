Covington Catholic High School names Dr. Jack Brueggemann 2024 Northern Kentuckian of the Year

Covington Catholic has announced Dr. Jack “Doc” Brueggemann as the recipient of its 2024 Northern Kentuckian of the Year.

For nearly 75 years, Doc Brueggemann has been part of the mission at Covington Catholic, serving as a parent volunteer on the School Board and Development Committee, as the team doctor for over four decades, and many contributions including a named scholarship to support Covington Catholic High School students in need of tuition assistance.

Throughout his life, Doc Brueggemann remained involved at Covington Catholic. In 1952 and 1953, he helped Art Bowman coach the school’s junior varsity basketball team. In 1961, he began doing physicals for the basketball team.

When CH started the football program in 1968 and in 1976, Doc Brueggemann made the initial push to build the school’s football stadium through the SCORE Committee — Steering Committee for an Outdoor Recreational Enterprise. Thie committee raised the funds needed and physically helped construct Wooten Field, the track, and renovations to the baseball facility.

Many will remember during Brueggemann’s tenure as team doctor from 1972 to 2014, the wave of his hat signaling an injured player was going to be okay. Players recalled his kindness and care for their medical and emotional needs and most significantly, leading them in praying the Hail Mary before and after each game.

Brueggemann also served as a member of the School and Sports Medical Committee of the Kentucky State Medical Association from 1977 to 1993.

Brueggemann and his wife, Carrie, continue to attend many CCH events, and you will still find Doc at many football and basketball games. His commitment to CovCath, the administration, faculty, staff, and students, and particularly the student-athletes, has been equaled by few alumni.

To attend or support this event please visit www.covcath.org/nkyl.

