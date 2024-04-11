Kentucky lawmakers to return to Frankfort Friday to begin considering action on Beshear vetoes

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky lawmakers return to Frankfort on Friday for the final two days of the 2024 regular session of the General Assembly, so here’s a look at some of the items that could be acted upon April 12 and 15.

When pieces of legislation cross his desk, Gov. Andy Beshear has 10 business days to act upon them. He has can sign them, let them become law without his signature, or veto them. With appropriations bills he has line-item veto authority, meaning he can just veto specific lines, and approve the rest.

However, lawmakers can vote to override the vetoes, which is why they build the so-called Veto Recess into the calendar every year, giving them the last word. Unlike in Congress, which requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber, in Kentucky only a simple majority of both the House and Senate is needed.

As of mid-day Wednesday, the governor has signed 140 bills and resolutions and 18 have become law without his signature. He has vetoed 21 in their entirety and issued line-item vetoes in six appropriations bills.

The measures vetoed include:

• House Bill 5, known as the Safer Kentucky Act.

• HB 7 deals with autonomous vehicles. In his veto message, Beshear said, “The bill does not fully address questions about the safety and security of autonomous vehicles, nor does it implement a testing period where a licensed human driver would have to be present.”

• HB 18 allows landlords to refuse to accept federal government housing assistance in paying for rent. Beshear says, “It removes local government control and autonomy to prevent housing discrimination.” Lawmakers have already overridden his veto of that bill, as he vetoed it before the recess.

• HB 44 requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) provide the State Board of Elections a report by July 1 of each year on deaths. Beshear said CHFS already supplies those records monthly.

• HB 388 required local elections in Jefferson County to be non-partisan. Beshear said if that makes good government, ”then the General Assembly should make all elections in the Commonwealth nonpartisan.”

• HB 513 says installation or removal of statues, monuments, or objects of art on permanent display in the rotunda of the New State Capitol requires approval by the General Assembly. Beshear says it encroaches on the power of the executive branch regarding its own property.

• HB 581 bans local governments from zoning decisions on locations of filling stations and EV charging stations. Beshear says it interferes with local government decisions on local matters.

• HB 622 requires the Governor to call a special election to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy. Beshear said it’s the second time in three years lawmakers have changed the method used.

• Senate Bill 198 establishes the Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development Authority. Beshear vetoed it because most voting members are appointed by the private sector.

• SB 299 was vetoed because it moves horse racing, sports wagering, and charitable gaming to a new entity, with no reasonable explanation.