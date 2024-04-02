Gabriel Brown rescinds his resignation as mayor of Walton, offended by comments, ready to ‘fight’

By Trisha Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Walton Mayor Gabriel Brown officially rescinded his resignation Saturday night just before midnight.

His letter stated:

“I was at peace with my decision to step aside when I went to sleep Wednesday night. Thursday morning the harassment started and continued through to Saturday. I was willing to step aside for the sake of Walton’s name and the image I have worked to improve.

“As much as I love Walton I love myself and my family’s name much more. It has become clear that the bullying won’t end with my resignation and it has become clear that council wants to sully my name and reputation, thereby declaring your desire to fight.”

Brown was offended when one of the council members went to channel 12 and told them that Brown would owe $1000 as part of his salary.

Brown said he is paid quarterly, that they did cut a check early but council members do that also.

“They never asked me for my April salary back,” he said. “They just went to channel 12. Well I solved that problem for them.”

Brown told council verbally that he would resign at a special meeting on March 20, and then submitted his written resignation a week later at another special meeting where, after he left, council officially voted to reprimand him.

He was accused of clearing the lot of a business outside of the city with a city snowplow for personal gain.

“I was given a sandwich and a Diet Coke,” Brown said. “They did give me $20. But I have eaten there before and I was just helping.”

Council also accused him of not returning the city car promptly after using it. Brown said he used it to go to a risk and safety conference in Bowling Green. It was sponsored by the Kentucky League of Cities, and he is working on becoming a Certified Municipal Officer.

“I kept it to go to a morning meeting, and then a park meeting in Erlanger,” he said. “When I use my own car I never turn in receipts. It wasn’t a big thing.”

He said it was never set in stone when the car had to be back.

There is one council member, he contends, who is relentless in finding fault with everything he does.

“I am not saying I am perfect,” he commented. “I believe I am fair. I give up so much of my time doing city work. Council is now passing laws that are probably good, but they are definitely reactionary.”

There was a meeting of council scheduled for Monday night, but Brown didn’t think he would attend.

“I was planning on being retired,” he said after a moment. “I made other plans.”