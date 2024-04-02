KCTCS recognizes students and graduates ‘Going Pro’ with sign-up day celebration in Capitol Rotunda

The Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) recognized students and graduates who are “Going Pro” and beginning their professional careers at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda attended by lawmakers, partners, and industry leaders.

“Kentucky’s Talent Take-off’ celebrated thousands of KCTCS students and graduates committing to high-demand careers — and reminded Kentuckians that workforce needs around the Commonwealth should be taken seriously.

A crucial tool in Kentucky’s efforts to combat a national workforce shortage, KCTCS is celebrating Kentuckians who are investing in their futures and the future of the Commonwealth to kick off Community College Month.

As Kentucky’s economy continues to grow, more students and businesses are partnering with KCTCS to upskill and train future generations of workforce leaders. In the past year alone, KCTCS colleges supported more than 54,000 jobs in Kentucky and graduated more than 16,000 students in key sectors, including healthcare, skilled trades, manufacturing, logistics and business services.

“The Commonwealth has plenty of job openings everywhere; and, as a result, we need even more Kentuckians equipped with the much-needed tools and skills to succeed in the workplace,” KCTCS President Ryan Quarles said. “KCTCS ‘Going Pro’ Signing Day is proof positive that local community colleges are among the strongest resources the state has to meet employer demand – and that KCTCS is the Bluegrass’s premier workforce solution and a jobs juggernaut.”

Quarles told a Northern Kentucky gathering later in the day that students successes in “signing on” to jobs in the workforce should be celebrated just as much as student successes in “signing on” to sports teams and scholarships.

Industry leaders play a crucial role in identifying partnerships and building proactive training across the KCTCS network of colleges and campuses.

Partners from the Education and Labor Cabinet, the Cabinet for Economic Development, the Kentucky Chamber, and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers joined KCTCS to recognize talent and employers Monday.

The system is also working closely with the Kentucky Hospital Association, the Associated General Contractors of Kentucky, the Kentucky Association of Economic Development, the Kentucky Department of Education, Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs and the Council on Postsecondary Education.

Of note, students interested in a high-demand career can take the first step by starting their application here.

Moreover, businesses looking to grow or upskill their workforce can do so by partnering with KCTCS Workforce Solutions.

KCTCS is Kentucky’s primary provided of workforce education, delivering programs and services that address the full spectrum of needs faced by business and industry as well as programs individuals want to upgrade their skills.

With 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses, KCTCS is accessible and provides a wide variety of scholarships and workplace experiences.

KCTCS and Staff report