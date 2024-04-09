Joe Clabes named executive director of Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, as group expands

The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) has announced the expansion of its staff and the appointment of Joe Clabes as its new Executive Director, joining existing President Nancy LaSala. The appointment comes as the PDJF continues to grow its impact and support for permanently disabled jockeys.

Clabes brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role of Executive Director. With a strong background in non-profit management and a deep understanding of the horse racing industry, Clabes will oversee finance, technology, internal operations and controls and disbursement of benefits to disabled jockeys. He will work closely with LaSala and the board to implement strategic initiatives, support fundraising efforts and enhance the organization’s outreach and support programs.

Clabes spent most of his youth on a horse farm in Boone County. He graduated from Beechwood High School and from American University in Washington, D.C. He currently lives with his wife, Chris, and their two children, in Lexington.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe as the new Executive Director of the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund,” said William J. Punk, Jr, Chairperson of the PDJF Board of Directors. “Joe has strong leadership and management skills and is dedicated to supporting the needs of disabled jockeys.”

Nancy LaSala has served as President since the PDJF inception in 2006, and Executive Director since 2009. As President and primary spokesperson for the organization, she will continue to work with industry partners, donors, professional jockeys from the past and present and recipients to build on and expand fundraising opportunities and initiatives.

“In 2006 the PDJF was conceived on a basic premise, by several individuals representing horse racing leadership, that the well-being of permanently disabled jockeys be a priority in our sport, which the PDJF board is committed to. I look forward to working with Joe, as he shares this ideal, and we have important initiatives to tackle that will allow us to enhance our program to serve our recipients,” said Nancy LaSala.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund as Executive Director and assist the organization in taking the next steps in its evolution,” said Joe Clabes. “I look forward to working closely with Nancy, the PDJF team, our partners, and the broader horse racing community to continue the important work of providing assistance and support to our permanently disabled jockeys.”

The Permanently Disabled Jockeys’ Fund (PDJF) is a 501(c)(3) charity that currently provides financial assistance to approximately 60 former jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on-track injuries. Founded in 2006 by leaders in the Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse industries, the PDJF has disbursed over $13.5 million to permanently disabled jockeys, most of whom have sustained paralysis or traumatic brain injuries.

For more information and to donate, please visit www.pdjf.org or call (630) 595-7660.

Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund