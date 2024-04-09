NKU awarded Gold Distinction by Military Friendly for support of student veterans and their families

Northern Kentucky University has announced it has been named a Military Friendly School with Gold distinction. This prestigious recognition is awarded to schools that demonstrate exceptional commitment to supporting military-affiliated students and their families.

In earning this Gold distinction, NKU has exemplified its dedication to providing top-notch educational opportunities and support services for military personnel, veterans and their dependents. By scoring within 10% of the 10th ranking school in the category, NKU has set the standard for excellence in serving the military community.

“NKU understands the unique needs and challenges faced by military-affiliated students,” said Rusty Mardis, coordinator of NKU’s Veteran Resource Station. “At NKU our military students don’t get lost in a crowd. We have multiple programs in place to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

Additionally, NKU has received Gold Status for Spouses and Dependents for the first time, further underscoring its commitment to supporting the entire military community.

“NKU is honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly School with Gold distinction,” said Dr.Ryan Padgett, associate provost for strategic enrollment planning and student success for the university. “This distinction demonstrates NKU’s deep committed to supporting our military- affiliated students and their families. We will continue to strive for excellence in serving those who have served our country.”

To learn more about the programs NKU offers to help military students succeed, visit inside.nku.edu/veterans.

Northern Kentucky University