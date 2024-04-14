KHEAA reminds borrowers of April 30 deadline to apply for maximum student loan forgiveness

Borrowers who attended school before 2010 may be eligible for federal student loan relief programs, but the deadline is looming to qualify for public service loan forgiveness (PSLF), according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Borrowers who received Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans and qualify to receive PSLF should consider consolidating into a Direct Loan by April 30 to maximize their potential loan forgiveness,” said Executive Director Jo Carole Ellis.

The FFEL Program included Subsidized and Unsubsidized Federal Stafford Loans, Federal Plus Loans and Federal Consolidation Loans.

To find out if you have a FFEL Program loan, log into your StudentAid.gov. You can also determine if you are eligible for PSLF and see if your employer is already in the employer database using the “Help” tool at studentaid.gov/pslf. The April 30 deadline is only for FFEL borrowers to have their loan payments count towards loan forgiveness; they will be ineligible if they consolidate after that date.

