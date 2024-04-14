Work Zone Awareness week begins Monday in advance of construction season across Kentucky

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

As construction season’s orange cones and barrels spring up along Kentucky highways, state officials remind everyone to drive distraction free and slow down; safe driving practices that will reduce the dangers highway crews face in work zones and could save lives.

In 2023, Kentucky recorded 1,251 crashes in highway work zones where 247 people were injured and 17 lost their lives – nearly triple the number of fatalities in the previous year.

“We remind Kentuckians to be aware when driving through work zones on our roadways,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Help protect yourselves, your families and your neighbors – the men and women who serve on the front lines improving our infrastructure – by driving distraction free every time you’re behind the wheel and reducing your speed when traveling through work zones.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week begins on Monday and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is joining state transportation agencies nationwide to promote safe driver and worker practices to save lives and prevent injuries. Kentucky’s annual Vested in Work Zone Safety Campaign reinforces the message that safe drivers plus safe workers equal safe work zones.

A work zone is anywhere a crew member is working, and can involve construction workers, maintenance workers, utility crews, mowing contractors, brush cutters and tree trimmers.

“Safe driving practices are a commitment to ensuring everyone returns home safely at the end of every day,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Our choices behind the wheel are a matter of life and death, and the data proves it. Kentuckians are sure to encounter a work zone, with multiple active work zones across the state and more expected to appear during the warmer months. In the same way we ask and train our crews to be safe, we ask the public to watch out for each other and workers.”

To learn more about KYTC’s Vested in Work Zone Safety Campaign and to see a list of scheduled events, visit KYTC. Work zone testimonials and tips will be shared all week on KYTC social media accounts.