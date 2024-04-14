Point/Arc to benefit from EmpowerMe Living Night at Great American Ball Park; re-opens Point-Perk

EmpowerMe Living Night at Great American Ball Park is set for Tuesday, April 23 when the Cincinnati Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies. First-pitch is set for 6:40 pm. And thanks to EmpowerMe Living, the Point/Arc will receive a percentage from each ticket sale.

“We are giving the Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky the proceeds as a thank you for all its work and in hopes of future collaboration and continued friendship,” Sam Klever, M. Ed., Director of Resident and Community Engagement for EmpowerMe Living wrote in an e-mail to Judi Gerding, Founder and President of the 52-year-old non-profit that serves individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, I/DD.

EmpowerMe Living is a developer, owner, and operator of housing solutions for people with I/DD.

The firm was co-founded by Emily and Mark Kendall on a mission to leverage their professional expertise in commercial real estate and construction management, and their personal passion to serve people with I/DD like their son with Down syndrome.

“What a wonderful and kind, thoughtful gesture that EmpowerMe Living would reach out and help The Point/Arc,” Gerding said. “They could have partnered with any non-profit organization, and they chose us. We thank them.”

Staff members, friends, and employees of The Point/Arc can purchase tickets and choose their own location and price range, according to Gerding. The Point/Arc will get a percentage from each ticket sale, she noted.

The Point/Arc – founded in 1972 – fills in the service gaps for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from ages four to eighty.

“We strive to help all our individuals become contributing members of our community,” Gerding said. “With guidance and support, our individuals’ talents are reinforced while shaping their future and preparing them for a life filled with independence, pride and confidence as they live their life and explore their dreams.”

Tickets for the April 23 game may be purchased by calling The Point/Arc: 859-491-9191 or with this link: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Empowermeliving24

In other Point/Arc news, its Point/Perk Coffee Shop celebrated its grand re-opening and riboon-cutting last week, which was attended by Covington Vice Mayor Ron Washington and other friends and dignitaries. The coffee shop at 43-45 Pike Street in Covington is open for business.