Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum to host Linden Day event April 27 with free tree givaway

Staff report

Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum has announced plans for its annual Linden Day celebration of Arbor Day to be held Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Linden Day is a collaborative effort between Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, Bartlett Tree Experts Cincinnati, and the Covington Urban Forestry Board to promote environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of trees in the urban environment and inspire individuals to take action to preserve our natural resources in Covington and beyond.

Linden Day will include a givaway of free tree seedlings to celebrate the beauty and importance of trees in the community and attendees are invited to plant the seed for a greener future.

Seedlings of several tree varieties will be available, along with care instructions, while supplies last. The event will also include the annual Linden Day tree planting, live acoustic music, and a split-the-pot giveaway. Attendance is free, and all are welcome.

Free tree seedlings will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with two trees designated per attendee. Early arrival is encouraged to ensure availability.

“We are excited to host Linden Day and provide our community with the opportunity to celebrate Arbor Day in a meaningful, accessible way,” said Emily Swisher, chair of the Linden Grove Board of Overseers and Covington resident. “Trees play a crucial role in our ecosystem, and by giving away these tree seedlings, we are helping people not only beautify their own neighborhoods but contributing to a healthier environment for future generations.”

For more information about Linden Day and to RSVP for the event, visit Linden Grove’s Linden Day Facebook event pageat https://fb.me/e/6vU49jPDC.

Linden Grove Cemetery and Arboretum