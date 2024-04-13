NKY Education Council to honor Jon Draud for ‘lifetime achievement’ at its celebration April 23

Kenton County Commissioner Dr. Jon Draud is set to receive the lifetime achievement award from the Northern Kentucky Education Council at its 2024 Excellence in Education Celebration set for Tuesday, April 23, at 5 p.m.

The award recognizes Draud’s more than 50 years working in public education in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. That career includes time spent as a teacher at Holmes High School in Covington, where he also coached the 1963 state championship baseball team; principal at Third District School, where he was then the district’s youngest-ever principal; and superintendent of the Ludlow Independent School District, whose administrative building is named after him.

Draud also served as commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education under Gov. Ernie Fletcher.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Draud has had a long career in public service, serving as a councilman in Crestview Hills and as representative in the Kentucky General Assembly. He was elected to the Kenton County Fiscal Court in 2010 and is currently serving his fourth term.

“It is great to celebrate Dr. Draud and his lifelong service to our region,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said in a statement. “Not only has Jon made a difference in thousands of students’ lives, his service on the Kenton County Fiscal Court is helping make our community better for families. Jon has earned my respect for his insight and forward-looking mindset. He is a great friend, and I congratulate him on this award.”

Draud’s fellow commissioners echoed Knochelmann’s remarks.

Commissioner Beth Sewell said, “I have had the honor to serve with Dr. Draud for over a decade on the Fiscal Court, and have witnessed his grit, wit and drive. These characteristics, along with his tireless interest in education and faithful public service, have earned him this distinguished honor.”

Commissioner Joe Nienaber agreed. “I want to congratulate my good friend Jon Draud on this well-deserved recognition. In both his public and private life, Jon leads with the values and vision that are both positive and impactful to our region. I am proud to call Jon a colleague and a friend.”

Draud and his wife Beverly will celebrate their 60th anniversary this year. They have three children – Dr. Jon Draud, Dr. Kimberly Rohmiller, and Scott Draud and six grandchildren.

Kenton County Government