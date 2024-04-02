NKY Chamber to examine ‘Neurodiversity in Action’ during April 19 Investing in Equity series event

In the next installment of its Investing in Equity Series, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will explore “Neurodiversity in Action – Building a More Inclusive Workplace.”

From 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 19, at the NKY Chamber offices, leaders within the neurodivergent community, including those who identify as neurodivergent themselves, will spearhead a panel discussion to offer insights and equip attendees with tangible, measurable objectives aimed at harnessing the immense potential within this talent pool.

“We must proactively find ways to remove barriers hindering employment opportunities for individuals in Northern Kentucky with diverse backgrounds and abilities,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of NKY Chamber. “This includes providing our businesses with essential resources and expert guidance to implement policies fostering an environment where every employee can thrive and reach their fullest potential.”

Each quarterly Investing in Equity Series event — which dive into ways business owners and leaders can make diversity, equity, inclusion and access part of the fabric of the Northern Kentucky business community — includes a panel of experts who are advancing DEIA work in the Northern Kentucky Metro region and who can help Northern Kentucky businesses continue to make strides toward becoming more inclusive and welcoming.

Angi Truebner-Webb, General Manager at Rising Star Casino, will serve as moderator for this event.

The scheduled panelists are:

• Ian Bazzoli is the Chief Operating Officer at Integrate Autism Employment Advisors where he is responsible for driving long-term growth and efficient operations. With more than 15 years of experience in Talent Management, Human Resources, and Recruiting, Bazzoli sits on the Board of Directors for Autism Connections in Cincinnati and is on the Advisory Board for the Summit School (NYC) Work-based Learning Program, a vocational high school internship program focused on providing work opportunities to students with learning differences. • Brittany Burkholder is a Supported Employment Coordinator at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center. With 10 years of experience, she works with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to assist members of the differently-abled population in finding meaningful community employment by matching their unique and varied skill sets with employer needs. • Gina Stough is Vice President of Human Resources for CVG Airport Authority where she provides leadership oversight for human resources and engages CVG campus employers and partners in collective workforce development initiatives. Past experience includes improving systemic responses to domestic violence survivors, improving accessibility to public services for people with limited English proficiency and serving as a Bilingual Civil Rights Investigator for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

Pre-registration for the event is required. Tickets for Investing in Equity Series events are $20 for NKY Chamber members and $35 for Future NKY Chamber members. The NKYP rate is $15; Free with an NKYP Event Pass. More information and registration are available at NKYChamber.com/DEIseries.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives, visit NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce