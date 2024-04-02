Rep. Thomas Massie invites high school students to participate in Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) invites all high school students from Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District to participate in the 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

The winning piece of art from each of the nation’s congressional districts will be displayed in a year-long exhibit within a U.S. Capitol corridor.

Interested artists can submit their artwork to Congressman Massie’s Northern Kentucky District Office at 541 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 208, Crescent Springs through 5 p.m. on April 25.

A physical address and phone number for his other offices can be found online here.

Further information about the program, including the competition’s rules and the student information and release form, is located here.

Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

• Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

• Collages (must be two dimensional)

• Computer-generated art

• Photographs

All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives have sponsored the annual “An Artistic Discovery” contest since 1982 to encourage talented high school students throughout the nation to further develop their talents. Kentucky’s winning entries for 2023 may be seen at this link.