Southwest Airlines announces new nonstop service to Nashville and expanded flights to Orlando

Southwest Airlines has announced new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern International Airport (CVG) and Nashville International Airport (BNA).

The airline is also expanding service to Orlando International Airport (MCO), increasing frequency of flights from three times a week to five times a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).



The new service to Nashville will start on June 4 and will operate five times a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). Tickets are available now at Southwest.com.



“New nonstop service between Cincinnati and Nashville is very exciting, and we’re pleased Southwest will be launching this flight at the beginning of June,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer.

“Increased frequency to Orlando is also exciting as it is one of the most popular destinations from CVG and adds more options for the region to connect to international destinations to the south.”

