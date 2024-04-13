KDFWR’s online ‘Struttin’ in the Bluegrass’ returns with spring turkey hunting highlights April 13-17

Turkey hunting enthusiasts can experience the thrill of spring turkey hunting when “Struttin’ in the Bluegrass” returns for its fifth season, April 13 – 17.

Hosted by Kentucky native Bo McGuffey, the series will appear on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Facebook (@kdfwr), Instagram (@kyfishwildlife) and YouTube (@FishandWildlifeKY) accounts the first five days of the general spring turkey season, starting April 13.

An experienced turkey and deer hunter who resides in Boyle County, McGuffey will be joined on “Struttin’ in the Bluegrass” by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologist Merle Hacker and other guests.

“Struttin’ in the Bluegrass” will feature hunts on both public and private land throughout central Kentucky. Mid-morning updates will be livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram. Each day features a new video highlighting that day’s hunt and will be posted on YouTube in the evenings.

Kentucky’s spring turkey season spans 23 days. This year, it runs through May 5. Kentucky’s statewide spring harvest limit is two legal turkeys. A legal turkey is defined as a turkey that is male or has a visible beard.

New and experienced hunters alike can find resources the on Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website to help improve their odds of harvesting a turkey this season.

The Spring Turkey Hunting webpage includes information about season dates, license, permit and hunter education requirements, as well as safety tips and links to helpful information for novice turkey hunters.

Kentucky offers many public land options on which to hunt. To find one, click the Hunting tab on the department’s homepage to access the Wildlife Management Area and Public Lands search.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife advises all prospective turkey hunters to consult the Spring Hunting Guide, which summarizes current regulations. This year, the updated hunting guide is only available online at fw.ky.gov.

Hunters also can purchase licenses or permits through the department’s MyProfile online portal or at vendor locations across the state. A list of license agents by county is also available on the department’s website.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources