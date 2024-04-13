St. Vincent de Paul NKY to host ‘Food Fight Against Hunger’ competition to support pantry program

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) has announced its inaugural “Food Fight Against Hunger” initiative to help stock pantry shelves for the busy summer months.

Participating teams will collect non-perishable food, hygiene and household items from April 15-29, with the team who collects the greatest amount of items by weight being declared the winner.

“Access to food is not a guarantee for many in our region and the need only increases during the summer. Research shows that summer hunger and food insecurity can cause physical and mental health problems and lead to poor educational performance when school begins again,” says Becca Gerding, food programs manager at St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “The Food Fight Against Hunger initiative will be an incredible opportunity for organizations to not only engage in a little friendly competition but rally their members to collect donations that are desperately needed by so many in our community. Through this initiative, we hope to completely stock our shelves as we enter the summer months so we can adequately serve our neighbors in need.”

In 2023 alone, SVdP NKY provided more than 30,000 people throughout Northern Kentucky with pantry assistance, totaling more than $978,000 worth of items.

The “Food Fight Against Hunger” competition will kick off on April 15 and will run through April 29. Donation drop off and weigh-ins will take place through May 5 at designated drop off locations. The winning team will be announced the second week of May on St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky social media channels.

Additional details will be provided upon registration. Please contact SVdP NKY Food Programs Manager Becca Gerding at becca.gerding@svdpnky.org to register.

To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky and current assistance programs, please visit www.svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky