4th Congressional District Republicans elect delegates and alternates to presidential convention

Staff report

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Lewis County will lead Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District delegation to this summer’s Republican National Convention.

Massie and two other Republicans recently were elected delegates to the convention by 107 representatives from the 21 counties that make up the district at a meeting at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights.

Besides Massie, the other two convention delegates are 4th District Republican Party Chair Jon Park of Shelby County and Kenton County Republican Party Chair Shane Noem.

The three elected alternative delegates are state Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer of Campbell County, Elizabeth O. Smith of Boone County, and Gerald Thomas Moore of Grant County.

The three delegates and three alternates will represent the district at the convention to be held July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisc., to select the party’s nominees for president and vice president.

By tradition, because Democrats currently hold the White House, their convention will be held after the Republican convention. It is scheduled for Aug. 19 to 22 in Chicago.