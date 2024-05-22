Adventure Begins at the Campbell County Library Library in June as Summer Reading program begins

The Campbell County Public Library’s Summer Reading program returns June 1-July 27 for another season of enriching events, fun challenges and prizes across all four branches. This year’s theme is “Adventure Begins at the Library.”

While signing up the first week of June is a great time to start, Campbell County Public Library patrons may register for Summer Reading throughout June and July.

All ages can track their activities for the chance to win prizes via Beanstack—which can be accessed by visiting cc-pl.org/beanstack or paper logs. Paper logs can be picked up at any branch or downloaded and printed at home by visiting cc-pl.org/summer-reading.

Participants will win a book or small prize and an entry into a weekly themed prize drawing for every five activities logged. Activities are: attend a library program; read; adventure in the community; get creative; play a game; use library materials or resources; and try something new.

Weekly themed prizes will be awarded per age group; patrons can enter for the week they’re most interested in.

Each branch will also host the Checkout Challenge, in which patrons of all ages get an entry into a midsummer and finale prize each time they check out.

• Midsummer Prize (drawing on July 1): $50 Target Gift Card

• Finale Prize (drawing on July 29): $100 Meijer Gift Card

Adventure goes beyond the summer reading and checkout challenges; patrons can enjoy programs throughout the summer — from movie nights to crafts to gaming events and more. There’s something for all ages & interests this summer. For a full lineup, visit cc-pl.org/summer-reading or pick up a double-issue June and July Connections newsletter at any CCPL branch.

Adventure Begins at Kickoff Week Kickoff Week Lineup • TUESDAY, JUNE 4: Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch 10 a.m.: Tower Tuesday – Honey Hill Farm Mobile Petting Zoo at Tower Park (900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas), for kids of all ages & their families.

3:30 p.m.: Build-Your-Own Adventure Kit, for grades K-5.

4:30 p.m.: Become a Wanderer with The Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers, for all ages.

6:30 p.m.: Around the World in Six Cups with Churchill’s Teas, for adults, however, teens are welcome to attend with an adult • WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5: Newport Branch 10 a.m.: Book Bus on Tour – Popsicles with Puppies & Duckies at Bellevue Beach Park (643-665 Frank Benke Way, Bellevue), for kids of all ages and their families.

1 p.m.: King Tut Remembered – Adventures in Archaeology with NKU, for teens & adults. 3-4:30 p.m.: Gem Dig, for grades K-5. • THURSDAY, JUNE 6: Alexandria Branch 10 a.m.: Jolly Thursday—Kentucky Reptile Zoo at A.J. Jolly Park (1501 Race Track Road, Alexandria), for kids of all ages & their families.

Noon-4 p.m.: ‘Adventure is Out There!’, for kids of all ages and their families. • FRIDAY, JUNE 7: Cold Spring Branch 2 p.m.: Wave Foundation presents ‘Tide Pool,’ for families.

5-7 p.m.: Creative Cosplay, for teens & adults

Campbell County Public Library