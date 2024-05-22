With outdoor grilling season upon us, NFPA offers safety tips to to stay safe this summer

Outdoor grilling and cookouts are staples of the warmer months ahead. As many people look to Memorial Day weekend as a cue to dust off their grills, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is offering tips for grilling safely this holiday weekend and beyond.

“Outdoor grilling is a popular option for cooking food, but it does present risks,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “As Memorial Day weekend nears, we want everyone to be aware of when and where grilling fires most often happen and to take the steps to prevent them.”

NFPA data shows that between 2017 and 2021, U.S. fire departments responded to an annual average of 11,421 home fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues, including 5,763 structure fires and 5,659 outside or unclassified fires. These fires caused an annual average of two civilian deaths, 176 reported civilian injuries, and $172 million in direct property damage. July was the leading month for grilling fires (16 percent), followed by June (14 percent), May (12 percent) and August (11 percent); grilling fires in November through February accounted for 4 percent or less each year.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), for the same fire-year period, an annual average of 22,155 patients went to emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. Nearly half (47 percent) of the injuries were thermal burns, including both burns from fire and from contact with hot objects. These burns typically occurred when someone, often a child, bumped into, touched, or fell on the grill, grill part, or hot coals. In fact, children under five accounted for an average of 2,820 of the contact-type burns (46 percent) per year.

“These numbers highlight the risks that outdoor grilling presents. Still, there’s no reason to avoid grilling during Memorial Day or having summer cookouts,” said Carli. “By following simple safety precautions, people can significantly reduce the risk of potential injury or experiencing a grilling fire.”

NFPA offers tips, recommendations, and resources for grilling safely, including these key messages:

• For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use in the months ahead. (Watch NFPA’s video on how to check for leaks.) • Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill. • Place the grill well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. • Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it. • Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area. • If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When you have or are finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container. • Never leave your grill unattended when in use.

For additional grilling safety information, check out the NFPA Podcast episode on grilling safety, a blog on fire code grill requirements, and an additional video on some lesser-known grilling safety tips.

National Fire Protection Association