Mike Tussey: Branson — the Grand Slam of the Ozarks has an adventure for you

The summer of 1995 I was still broadcasting with WTCR’s “Mike in the Morning Show” and loving every minute of it.

Summertime meant it would a great time for a super station promotion and I came up with an idea that would involve Branson, Missouri. Branson had a high public profile that attracted millions each year to the small town of 12,638. What was the “magic” that brought families to deep in the Ozarks?

That “magic” was manifested with the home of 50 theaters, several theme parks, 3 lakes, restaurants, tons of shopping venues and of course – the famous Silver Dollar City. Those theaters were the key to the huge promotion I had in mind. The 4 magnificent theaters I selected would have listeners so excited they would register multiple times for sure.

Here they are:

GLEN CAMPBELL, MICKEY GILLEY, CHARLIE PRIDE AND MEL TILLIS

The drawing was held on a Friday morning and the winner would have 14 minutes and 20 seconds to call me of course, LIVE On the Air. The lucky winner was Janet Potter of Ashland and to say she was excited, would be a gross understatement. She was so excited as she was hugging her husband Richard and saying, “Branson – here we come!”

The Potters hosts would be my wife Jo and me as we headed west on a Sunday morning bound for a dream week in Branson.

First up, it would be GLEN CAMPBELL at his famous “Good Time” Theatre for a matinee performance. We met with Glen an hour before the show and he could not have been any nicer. He loved meeting his fans and always showed it for sure. Our interview covered his tremendous career and then some. After our visit, he began his show with a huge welcome to the crowd and pointing us out as his “Friends from Kentucky.”

Glen performed all of his famous hits such as “Gentle on my Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “By the time I get to Phoenix,” “Rhinestone Cowboy” and others.

Next was another matinee concert this time with MICKEY GILLEY. As usual, our appointment was set for an hour before the concert began. Our host escorted us to his dressing room where Mickey was on his treadmill working out, he jumped off and with a huge smile said, “Hi! I’m Mickey.” We had a super interview reflecting his tremendous career and his famous “Gilleys” night club in Texas and the movie “Urban Cowboy” in which he appeared. His hits such as “Room Full of Roses,” “Stand by Me,” and “She reminds me of you” reflect 42 songs in the Top 40 over his career.

Each morning that week, I would arrive before 6 a.m. at the Charlie Pride Theatre to broadcast LIVE my WTCR – Mike in the Morning Show from the glass enclosed control room from 6-10 a.m.

Fans would begin to arrive early, listen to the music and interviews in the lobby while taking photos.

Charlie Pride CMA (Country Music Association) Hall of Famer 2000) won the 1971 Entertainer of the Year Award and throughout his career from 1966-1987 he as 52 hits in the Top 10. When we arrived we met Charlie and his wife in the dressing room of his theatre and the fun was on. Our interview covered every inch of his fantastic career even to when he played professional baseball in 1952. Charlie wowed the full house at his concert as he usually did.

The next day would be our final concert, this one being in the evening hours with MEL TILLIS. So, the decision was made to take a 9 mile shuttle ride over to Branson’s famous Silver Dollar City. It’s an 1880’s Theme Park with tons of rides, concerts and fine restaurants.

Our final concert would be at MEL TILLIS’s Theatre. Mel, like all of his colleagues, has a resume that knocks your socks off. He not only was a tremendous vocalist with great hits such as “I Ain’t Never.” “Cocoa Cola Cowboy,” and “Who’s Julie” was well knows for writing “Rudy Don’t Take Your Love to Town” and many others. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry Hall of Fame and the CMA Hall of Fame. After the concert which was named “How the West was Sung.” with songs such as “Tumbling Tumbleweed” and “Cool Water,” we met Mel in the lower level of his theatre with what would be a pure pleasure. Our interview took place at his Grand Piano with a candelabra that Liberace gave him after playing the piano for Mel.

The next morning after breakfast it was time for the Potters and the Tusseys to head back to Kentucky packed with the memories of a life time.

Sadly, since that incredible week in Branson back in 1995, Glen Campbell, Mickey Gilley, Charlie Pride, Mel Tillis, and Richard and Janet Potter all have passed.

For me, it was indeed a blessing to have our lives touched by each one.

Here in late May, we are just a few weeks from the Summer of 2024 which begins June 20. Many are thinking of vacation time right now – where and when. Just a thought — Branson has everything a family would ever hope for as far as entertainment and the memories of a lifetime. Choices such as the Showboat – The Branson Belle, 50 theatres, world class restaurants, concerts, hiking, horseback riding and the list goes on.

Seven million Branson visitors every year translates easily to “The Grand Slam.”

It’s been 29 years, but for me, once again it all sounds like a plan and why not?



Enjoy your Summer of 2024.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.