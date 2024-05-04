Aviatra Accelerators May 11 Masterclass to focus on helping women entrepreneurs grow digital marketing

Aviatra Accelerators has announced its second Masterclass “Social Savvy Masterclass: Insider secrets to build, engage and captivate,” to be held on Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Covington.

The immersive one-day Masterclass is designed to build attendees’ social media marketing skills.

One of the experts leading the Masterclass is Feli, a top YouTube content creator with over 560,000 followers on her “Feli From Germany” channel. Her expertise and approachable tone have propelled her success on YouTube. Feli will share her journey to success and how she monetized her content to create a business.

Participants will gain insights and strategies on speaking effectively to their audiences, creating engaging content, leveraging short-form videos, utilizing AI for content creation, working with influencers, building a YouTube channel, and measuring success.

Joining Cincinnati-based Feli on the Masterclass expert panel are Patrice Adams, owner of The Designery Creative; Candace Gasper, owner of Digital Candy LLC.; Morgan Angelique Owens, CEO and founder of Professional Pretty; Greg Goshorn, owner of Mapping Your Marketing; and Jasmine Hughes, Aviatra’s marketing strategist and program manager.

“This Masterclass will equip attendees with actionable strategies to enhance their social media presence and drive business growth,” said Jill Morenz, president and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators

The Social Savvy Masterclass is $295 and includes a light breakfast, lunch, and materials. Attendees can add on a “Creating with Canva Clinic” for an additional $50 fee, which begins at 3 p.m. following the Masterclass.

To learn more about Aviatra Accelerators Masterclass series or to register, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

Aviatra Accelerators