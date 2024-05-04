May is Mental Health Awareness Month; Governor cited successes of 988 lifeline that provides help

Staff report

At his weekly press conference, Governor Andy Beshear recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month and highlighted the steps taken to ensure Kentuckians can get the help they need and deserve.

Since its launch in July 2022, the 988 lifeline, connecting those facing a risk of suicide, mental health distress or an addiction crisis to counselors who can help, has received more than 67,500 calls, 18,500 text messages and 13,000 online chats from Kentuckians.

Calls are currently being answered within an average of 24 seconds, which is 8 seconds faster than the national average.

“In Kentucky, we recognize that it’s okay to not be okay,” said Beshear.

“Thankfully, now we have more tools to help people when they need it. It is our job, based on our faith and values, to do everything we can to help our fellow human beings, and that’s exactly what the people who are answering the 988 hotline, and so many more, are doing.”