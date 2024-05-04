Kentuckians urged to help prevent accidents during Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month in May

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Whether you ride, pedal or drive, Kentuckians are reminded that May is National Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month, and to watch out for each other as spring weather draws more highway users across the state.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and urges all users to work together to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths on Kentucky roads.

“We typically see more and more motorcycles and bicycles riding along with us this time of year,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “And we encourage everyone to share the road so that we all make it to our destination safely – every trip, every time.”

A motorcycle or bicycle is a vehicle with all of the rights and responsibilities of any motor vehicle; however, as one of the smallest vehicles on the road, a motorcycle or bicycle may be in a vehicle’s blind spots.

“We’re asking motorists to look twice at intersections and before changing lanes or making turns,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “These simple yet important actions behind the wheel could be the difference between life and death for a motorcyclist or bicyclist.”

In 2023 there were 1,986 crashes involving motorcycles in Kentucky, resulting in 1,510 injuries and 110 deaths (105 of whom were motorcyclists). Of those crashes, 1,130 involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle. Bicyclists were involved in 352 crashes resulting in 229 injuries and 17 deaths. Of those crashes, 346 involved at least one other vehicle.

“We’re committed to continuing our efforts to improve safety and accessibility for everyone, and working together, we can all do our part by obeying the rules of the road,” said Secretary Gray.

For more information on sharing the road, including safety tips for drivers, riders and bicyclists alike, visit bikesafeky.com and ridesafeky.com.