Beshear says ‘Commonwealth’s ties are strong’ in update on European economic development trip

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear discussed his economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland during his weekly press conference on Thursday, which was his first time overseas since taking office in December 2019.

He described his initial effort as very successful. “There would have been more, but we’ve had pandemics, tornadoes, floods, more tornadoes, ice storms, polar plunges.”

While in Europe, he says he met with leaders at existing Kentucky companies and businesses considering future investment in the United States. During his trip, the Governor talked with leaders from more than 100 companies that employ more than 15,000 Kentuckians at 80 facilities around the state. He also visited more than 25 companies that employ tens of thousands of Kentuckians.

Germany is one of the largest European investors in Kentucky, with over 90 companies operating in the state, Beshear noted. While there, he met with leaders from Mubea, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Henkel, Eberspächer Group and BFW Envirotec. Of the companies visited, Beshear pointed out 10 have their North American headquarters in Kentucky.

“Not only is it important to say thank you to these companies for employing Kentuckians, but I also want to thank the German and Swiss governments and people for being wonderful hosts during this trip,” he said. “The Commonwealth’s ties are strong, and I look forward to even more exciting economic and jobs investments in the years ahead.”

Economic Development Secretary Jeff Noel discussed the importance of a continuing relationship with international companies.

“We have benefited from a tremendous amount of international investment in our state in recent years,” he stated. “As we look to position Kentucky for even more success in the future, we need to make connections with company leaders across all of our target sectors to ensure they recognize our commitment to the future. We are very fortunate to have the Governor join us on this trip to personally bring the message of Team Kentucky to business decision makers and give our state a significant advantage.”

Beshear added, his administration is already working on another economic trip, this one to Asia.

“Japan is one country where Kentucky governors routinely go,” he stated. “They are our largest foreign direct investor, and I look forward to thanking the companies that have invested in us. Korea’s investments are really growing, including the biggest one we have ever seen, in the Blue Oval SK Park in Glendale.”