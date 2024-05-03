Weekend schedules for Flying Pig Marathon, heads up on route, closed roads, timing; 40k participants

Staff report

The Flying Pig Marathon – aka “the best marathon in the U.S.” — happens this weekend and will involve an estimated 40k participants. Thousands more will pour into the region for the spectacle — and all the fun.

Whether you are running in it, have a friend running in it

or simply want to cheer everybody on, you should know the route the marathon takes through NKY — namely through Covington and Newport.

Plan your seating — and your travel accordingly.

See details about Flying Pig Marathon weekend here.

Road Closures – Flying Pig Marathon

COVINGTON

May 4, 2024 6:30 a.m. – May 5, 2024 9:30 a.m.

Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed

Friday, May 3, 2024 from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Road closure:

Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed.

4th Street between Veterans Memorial Bridge and Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will reopen at 8:45 a.m.

Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Road closure:

Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed.

4th Street between Veterans Memorial Bridge and Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will reopen at 8:15 a.m.

NEWPORT

Saturday May 4th (Flying Pig 10K)

The race will enter Newport from Covington via the 4th Street Bridge. It will continue east on 5th Street, north on Saratoga Street, west on 3rd Street, and then cross into Cincinnati over the Taylor Southgate Bridge.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. and we will start closing the roads at approximately 6:40 a.m. I anticipate the roads in Newport being open sometime around 9:30 a.m. The Taylor Southgate Bridge will remain closed until approximately 11 a.m.

Sunday May 5th (Flying Pig Marathon)

The race will enter Newport from Cincinnati via the Taylor Southgate Bridge. It will continue east on 3rd Street, south on Monmouth Street, west on 5th Street, and will cross into Covington over the 4th Street Bridge. The event will begin at 6:30 a.m. and we will start closing the roads at approximately 6 a.m. It is anticipated the roads in Newport being open at approximately 9 a.m. Newport is in the first 2 miles of the marathon.

No Parking

5th Street (East of Monmouth to Saratoga St.) – Saturday May 4th 5 a.m. through 9 a.m.

5th Street (West of Monmouth St. to the roundabout) – Saturday May 4th 5 a.m. through Sunday May 5th 10 a.m.

Monmouth Street (Between 3rd and 5th) – Saturday May 4th 11 p.m. through Sunday May 5th 10 a.m.

West side only of the Saratoga St. (Between 3rd and 5th) – Saturday May 4th 5-9 a.m.