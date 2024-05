Boone County Public Library, Park Department free Summer Concert Series returns June 6

Summertime is here, and there is no better way to celebrate than with live music in the great outdoors.

Boone County Public Library and Boone County Parks Department are partnering once again to bring free concerts to Boone Woods Park in Burlington and the Hebron Branch Amphitheater in Hebron.

The series kicks off with 3 Day Rule, classic rock covers, at the Hebron Branch Amphitheater, 1863 North Bend Road in Hebron on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m. Back by popular demand, Forever Diamond pays tribute to Neil Diamond at Boone Woods Park, 6000 Veterans Way in Burlington on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Among other performances at Boone Woods Park, Falling to Pieces pays tribute to Patsy Cline on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and the Everly Brothers Experience performs on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

Summer Concert Series event schedule:

3 Day Rule

Thursday, June 6

Hebron Branch Amphitheater, 7 p.m.

Classic rock covers Forever Diamond

Saturday, June 8

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Neil Diamond Tribute Swingtime Big Band

Saturday, June 15

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Swing classics, jazz, and ballads Jump ‘n’ Jive Big Band

Saturday, June 29

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Jazz and Big Band swing River’s Edge Brass Band

Saturday, July 6

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

British-style brass band Red Cedars Trio

Thursday, July 11

Hebron Branch Amphitheater, 7 p.m.

Acoustic folk Second Wind

Saturday, July 20

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

60s, 70s, and 80s hits Falling to Pieces

Saturday, July 27

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Patsy Cline Tribute The Everyday People Band

Saturday, August 3

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Motown, Soul, and Funk hits Florence Community Band

Saturday, August 10

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Concert Band The Everly Brothers Experience

Saturday, August 17

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Everly Brothers Tribute Wild Carrot

Thursday, August 29

Hebron Branch Amphitheater, 7 p.m.

American roots music

Boone County Public Library