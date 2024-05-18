Opinion — Northern Kentucky Chamber PAC: Recommendations of candidates in the May 21 primary

With the May 21 primary election quickly approaching, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee (PAC) shares its PAC board’s candidate recommendations. These recommendations reflect careful consideration of the candidates’ positions, engagement with our business community, and past voting records

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commmerce’s Political Action Committee’s recommendations result from extensive research and direct engagement with candidates. We have assessed their willingness to meet with our PAC Board members, their understanding of critical business issues, and their track record of supporting policies that promote economic growth and job creation in Northern Kentucky.



• Chris Pavese, Kentucky House of Representatives

District 60 – Western and portion of Southwestern Boone County

• Kimberly Poore Moser, Kentucky State House of Representatives

District 64 – Kenton County

• C. Ed Massey, Kentucky House of Representatives

District 66 – Northwest Boone County

• Diane Brown, Kentucky House of Representatives

District 69 – Northwest Boone County

• Duane Froelicher, Kentucky Senate

District 11 – Northern and Western Boone County

• Matt Nunn, Kentucky Senate

District 17 – Southern Kenton, Grant, Scott and Northern Fayette Counties

Let’s work together to shape a brighter future for Northern Kentucky by voting in this year’s primary election on or before May 21, 2024.

The PAC is the Political Action Committee of the Northern Kentucky Chamber.