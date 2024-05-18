Opinion – Marianne Proctor: Why voters should choose me to return to legislature from 60th District

In November 2022, I won the election for Kentucky State Representative for the 60th District. It was not something that I had ever planned or hoped to do. But after the 2020 general election and all the things that took place over the next two years, I felt compelled to take action. And running for state office offered an opportunity where I believed I could make a difference.

To be a good representative of the people, I have to know what issues are most important to Kentuckians – and especially those of District 60. I have to understand their values. The best way to do that is to talk to them one on one. And, as I did in 2022, I continue to knock on as many doors as I can to listen to the concerns of my constituents. I am proud to say that all of the legislation that I have proposed has been constituent driven. Constituents should be the ones driving the changes they want. You don’t represent the people by taking “advice” from big business, big institutions, or some legislators that often only look to serve their own interests.

Being the voice of the people is the most rewarding part of holding this office. Taking the concerns of the people and problem solving how an issue can be fixed and brought to legislation is very fulfilling. But sometimes it’s a matter of how to block legislation so as to keep big government out of our lives.

Infrastructure is always an important issue to all of Kentucky. That’s why I was excited to announce in a recent 2024 legislative update that Northern Kentucky will be receiving over $1 billion dollars over the next two years for road and bridge projects. I advocated and obtained funding totaling $136,397,610 for critical roads in the 60th District.

Two of the committees I serve on saw bills passed that will investigate ongoing human trafficking concerns in Kentucky and will establish additional resources for veterans’ mental health and to address veteran suicide.

One critical issue I frequently hear about from constituents is Certificate of Need (CON).

CON is basically a government permission slip required by any new healthcare organization that wants to conduct business in Kentucky. Twelve states have fully repealed their CON laws. The trend among other states is to reduce the number of laws or do away with them completely.

Meanwhile, Kentucky’s law is one of the most stringent. It regulates 18 types of health care facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient clinics, hospices, chemical dependency programs, kidney disease treatment centers, ambulance providers, and others. By comparison, only one type of facility is regulated under CON laws in Ohio (long-term care) and Indiana (nursing homes).

Kentuckians deserve to have more choices in their health care. They shouldn’t have to drive to Ohio. Repeal of Kentucky’s CON law would increase availability, decrease cost, and increase healthcare quality. Competition and the free market system always work.

Those that I’ve met are also troubled about many other issues. Immigration and even protection from squatters is becoming a concern. Election integrity issues such as requiring a driver’s license in our state elections are as much a concern as they are nationally. Many want to make sure their 2nd Amendment rights are protected and red flag laws aren’t passed. School choice is an issue I would like to see addressed in a referendum – let the people decide about their children’s education. And, many long-time Boone County residents are worried about being taxed right out of their homes.

The aftermath of the 2020 election saw an onslaught of violations to the U.S. Constitution. Do you remember how bad it was? COVID lockdowns, no choice with regard to masks and vaccine mandates, and virtual schools that launched into divisive race and gender identity theories. Many businesses were ordered to shut their doors and too many never reopened. Such things needn’t ever happen again.

Things can change. Become involved. Stay informed. This is your state…your community. I invite you to visit my website: proctorky.com. Ask to be placed on my email list to be kept abreast of legislation. Don’t let special interest groups decide what’s best for you and your family. Make your voice heard.

I am strongly pro-life, pro-family and pro-1st and 2nd amendments. As a marathon runner, I know the discipline it takes to go the distance. I’m not afraid of hard work, competition, pain or personal injury, inclement weather, roadblocks or obstacles in my path. The one thing I promise to never give up on is defending your constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property rights. I ask you for your vote in the May 21 Republican primary so I may continue to represent you and your family.