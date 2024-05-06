Breeze Airways starts two new nonstop flights from CVG — to San Diego and to Hartford

CVG and Breeze Airways have announced new nonstop flights — to San Diego, California and to Hartford, Connecticut.

The flights first took off last week. The flights will be offered on Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays.

The planned schedule is:

Breeze Airways started service at CVG in February 2023.

It currently offers service from CVG to:

· Charleston, SC (CHS)

· Providence, RI/ Boston, MA (PVD)

· San Francisco, CA (SFO)

· San Diego, CA (SAN)

· Hartford, CT (BDL)

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.’ best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023).

Breeze offers a mix of more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 56 cities in 29 states.

Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.

Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via its site, here.

CVG and Breeze Airways