Breeze Airways starts two new nonstop flights from CVG — to San Diego and to Hartford

May 6th, 2024 · 0 Comment

CVG and Breeze Airways have announced new nonstop flights — to San Diego, California and to Hartford, Connecticut.

The flights first took off last week. The flights will be offered on Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays.

The planned schedule is:

Breeze Airways started service at CVG in February 2023.

It currently offers service from CVG to:

·         Charleston, SC (CHS)
·         Providence, RI/ Boston, MA (PVD)
·         San Francisco, CA (SFO) 
·         San Diego, CA (SAN)
·         Hartford, CT (BDL)

Breeze ready for boarding. (Photo provided)

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.’ best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards (#2 in 2022 and #4 in 2023).

Breeze offers a mix of more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 56 cities in 29 states.

Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.

Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via its site, here.

