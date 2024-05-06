Entries open for 120th Kentucky State Fair August 15-25; entry deadline July 10, late entries July 17

The Kentucky State Fair is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone anniversary – 120 years of highlighting the best in the Commonwealth.

This year’s theme is “120 Years, 120 Counties.” Entries are now open and being accepted for the 2024 fair, which will showcase the passion and talents of Kentuckians.

The fair has 17 general exhibit departments to select from with numerous divisions and classes within each. Some of the new classes available for entry this year include sourdough bread and windchimes. The fair will have a special entries division for individuals with special needs in the textiles, fine art, and hobby departments. In addition, there are eight species in the livestock department that exhibitors can enter to show.

The deadline for regular entries is July 10. However, exhibitors can submit entries through July 17, but those will incur a late entry fee. All details on fees and instructions for entries can be found in the 2024 Premium Book.

The 2024 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 15-25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Tickets and concert lineup will be announced on June 5. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.

