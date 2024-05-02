Briefs: Holmes grads fast college start, NewCath Fine Arts Hall, Pathfinder, Summer Boost, WKU honors

Eight seniors from Holmes High School have achieved an incredible accomplishment by completing two years of college before graduating from high school.

Gavin Bell, Kayden Crowell, Ciera Humfleet, Aaron Johnson, Ainsley Lindberg, Brice Null, Misha Salaah and Christopher Wickey graduated from the Young Scholars Academy at Northern Kentucky University. Crowell, Johnson, Salaah and Wickey received an Associate in Arts degree toward their major.

The students will graduate from Holmes High School on Friday, June 7.

Newport Central Catholic creates Fine Arts Hall of Fame

Newport Central Catholic High School has announced the inauguration of its Fine Arts Hall of Fame to honor its long tradition of amazing artists.

The Newport Central Catholic Fine Arts Hall of Fame exists to recognize the individuals who have made a significant contribution to the fine arts at Newport Central Catholic and beyond.

To make a nomination, please complete the form here as thoroughly as possible. Candidates will be considered for contributions and accomplishments in theater (actors and technical), music, writing, dance, cinema, and visual arts.

Alumni nominees should have graduated a minimum of 10 years prior to induction. Non-alumni are eligible for induction if they have made a significant contribution to the fine arts at Newport Central Catholic and their initial contribution was 10 years or more prior to induction.

The inaugural class will be announced in July and the induction ceremony will be in August.

Pathfinder: Jennifer McMillen

Gateway’s Jennifer McMillen has been honored by The Kentucky Community & Technical College System with a 2024 Pathfinder of the Year Award.

McMillen is director of students services at Ludlow Schools.

The educator of the year program recognizes one teacher or guidance counselor at each of the system’s 16 colleges for exemplary efforts in assist students with their college-going and career plans.

“It’s an honor to recognize these outstanding educators who go that extra mile to mentor and guide students as they make one of the most important decisions of their lives,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles.

See all the Pathfinder award winners here.

Erlanger-Elsmere and Summer Boost

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools is among 25 schools statewide selected to participate in this year’s Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program, a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Education, the Summer Food Service Program and the Children’s Reading Foundation.

The Summer Boost program will promote family engagement in reading and math by giving away free books and fun items – such as wristbands, bookmarks and magnets – intended to motivate and remind families to read 20 minutes every day. Each participating district will receive about 1,000 books to distribute at their meal sites. Families interested in having their child participate should reach out to their local Summer Food Service Department for more information about meal service sites within their district.

This year’s Summer Boost participants are the recipients of a generous donation of books on behalf of Age of Learning Inc. The publisher of ABC Mouse, Age of Learning Inc., donated 40,000 books to the summer program to support the educational initiatives and literacy development of Kentucky’s students.

Three NKYians win WKU Greek honors

Western Kentucky University hosted its annual Greek Convocation Awards recently at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green for its 2,200 members, and Northern Kentucky was well represented.

Kate Joyce (Crestview Hills) was awarded Greek Woman of the Year. This award is given to the member who has showcased academic excellence and leadership within their chapter, the WKU Greek Community and the WKU Community. Joyce is a member of Phi Mu Sorority and a graduate of Notre Dame Academy.

Erin Cheek (Hebron) and JT Shaeffer (Walton) received the Charley Pride Spirit Award. This award is given to a member that exemplifies Greek standards and a willingness to serve the Greek Community, holds respect of Greek and non-Greek members on campus, is open to all Greek organizations, and is friendly and outgoing with a strong work ethic. Cheek is a member of Phi Mu Sorority and Schaefer is a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Both are graduates of St. Henry District High School.

Schaefer, Cheek and Joyce were inducted in the Greek Hall of Fame, and Schaefer acted as emcee of the event. The three NKY seniors will graduate in May.