Thomas More, Main Street Ventures to partner for third Inventure Entrepreneurship Academy at UC

Thomas More University’s Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (ZCEI) will partner with Main Street Ventures as it prepares for the third annual Inventure Entrepreneurship Academy, a one-week entrepreneurship boot camp for high school students, this summer.

Through the collaborative effort, Main Street Ventures, an organization supporting entrepreneurs and startup businesses through equity-free funding, additional programming and community resources, and the ZCEI will work to develop a comprehensive curriculum and provide instruction for high school students interested in entrepreneurship.

“By partnering with Thomas More University, Main Street Ventures will leverage the University’s academic expertise to develop a curriculum tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of high school students interested in entrepreneurship,” said Jazmine Mosby, manager of special events and operations for Main Street Ventures. “Partnerships like these are a vital part of ensuring we can provide the necessary foundation and support to ensure success for tomorrow’s business leaders.”

Jeni Al Bahrani, director of the ZCEI and professor of practice for the Robert W. Plaster College of Business at TMU, will assist in developing the curriculum for the academy. Al Bahrani will also instruct one of the program’s modules, offering her real-world experience and academic expertise to ensure students receive a well-rounded educational experience.

“At Thomas More University, innovation is not just a buzz word, it’s a mindset,” sayid Al Bahrani. “At the ZCEI, our mission is to instruct and guide young minds through the intricacies of entrepreneurship. This is an exciting partnership that inspires and empowers the next generation of entrepreneurs in our community to pursue their dreams.”

The Inventure Entrepreneurship Academy begins June 24 at the 1819 Innovation Hub at the University of Cincinnati. The program will provide instruction and guidance on a range of topics, including idea generation, business planning, marketing strategies, financial management, and leadership skills. The program is open to rising freshmen through senior high school students in Hamilton County. Students interested in attending should visit mainstventures.org to complete an application by May 31.

This partnership is just the latest for Thomas More University as the ZCEI, established in 2023, emerges as a regional leader in education for entrepreneurs and academic innovation. Al Bahrani and the ZCEI also play an integral role as Thomas More hosts the Kentucky Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs Summer Startup program this summer.

For more information about the ZCEI, visit thomasmore.edu.

Main Street Venetures