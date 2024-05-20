Burlington native Alexandra Castle returning to NKY roots as first Master Distiller at Augusta Distillery

Burlington native Alexandra “Alex” Castle has been appointed the first Master Distiller and Director of Distillery Operations for Augusta Distillery, the company behind the award-winning Buckner’s series and Old Route 8 bourbons.

Castle brings her extensive bourbon distilling expertise to her home state, overseeing all production operations in anticipation of one of the bourbon industry’s most eagerly awaited distillery unveilings.

“We are delighted to welcome Alex to our team,” said Ryan Edwards, president of Augusta Distillery. “Alex’s stellar reputation precedes her. Her exceptional bourbon and distilling knowledge will provide an immediate boost to Augusta Distillery’s mission to produce world-class bourbon. We consider ourselves fortunate to have her on board.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the team at Augusta,” said Castle. “I have always dreamed of returning to my home state and making Kentucky bourbon whiskey once more. I am grateful for the team at Augusta Distillery and the trust they’re putting in me. I know it’s going to be an amazing journey and we’re just getting started.”

Castle’s affinity for whiskey traces back to her upbringing in the heart of the country’s bourbon belt. Her journey led her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky. Most recently, Castle was the master distiller at Old Dominick Distillery in Memphis. Prior to that, she was a distiller at Wild Turkey in Lawrenceburg.

In addition to establishing herself as a renowned distiller, Castle has been a devoted industry advocate. In 2020, she was named the first female president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild, for which she has been instrumental in bolstering tourism for Tenn.’s burgeoning whiskey trail. She has also been active in industry advocacy groups, including her role as a board member of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

During her time at Old Dominick, Alex helped take the first whiskey distillery in Memphis since prohibition from start-up to full production and beyond, while also recording history there as its first female head distiller.

In 2023, Castle was named Master Distiller/Production Manager of the Year at the inaugural WOW (Women of Whiskey) Awards, presented in collaboration with the Bourbon Women Foundation. In 2021, Castle earned the Impact Award for Emerging Leaders from the Distilled Spirits Council.

Castle says the most important lesson she’s learned so far in her career, and in life, is to always stay true to yourself. She’s done just that by forging a renowned career of firsts that’s ultimately led her back to her old Kentucky home to make a new home and many more “firsts” at Augusta Distillery, leading the team into its next era with curiosity, sophistication, and most importantly to Castle, authenticity.

Castle will officially join Augusta Distillery to fire up the company’s stills on May 28. The company’s initial bourbon barrels will roll out in June 2024.