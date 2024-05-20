Primary Election is tomorrow — if you haven’t already voted (early and/or absentee), vote Tuesday

Staff report

The Primary Election in Kentucky will take place tomorrow.

Kentucky conducts closed primaries which means only registered Republicans and registered Democrats can vote — and ONLY for the candidates on either the Republican or the Democrat ballot. If you have registered as an Independent, you cannot vote in the partisan primaries, but you may vote in all nonpartisan primaries. These include urban county mayor, urban county councils, school board, soil and water conservation, and all judicial offices. Only the City of Covington commission is on the ballot Tuesday — to reduce the number of candidates on the November ballot.

Polls are open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. You are eligible to vote if you are in line at 6 p.m.

Polling places

To find your polling location, click here.

Proof of identification

All voters much produce ‘proof of identification’ at the polling place. KRS117.227 and 31 KAR 4:010 provide the types of ID that can be used by the voter such as:

1. Kentucky Driver’s license, Kentucky Identification Card or Real ID

2. Social security card

3. Credit card

4. Other identification card with both your picture and your signature

5. Any U.S. government-issued identification card with your picture and your signature

6. Any Kentucky state government-issued identification card with your picture and signature.

The ballots

Boone County ballot

See the Boone County ballot here.

Campbell County ballot

See the Campbell County ballot here.

Kenton County ballot

See the Kenton County ballot here.

ON ELECTION DAY

You can go to any polling location to vote if you use the Express Vote touch screen. If you require a pre-printed ballot you must go to your assigned location. All voters must produce identification prior to voting.