Conner, Dixie Heights will meet in 9th Region baseball semifinals after winning opening games

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Conner senior pitcher Aaron Wichmann allowed only three hits to carry his team to a 2-0 win over Beechwood in the opening game of the 9th Region baseball tournament on Monday at Thomas More Stadium in Florence.

Wichmann’s mastery on the mound ended Beechwood’s 12-game win streak in the last four region tournaments that were won by the Tigers. The last time Conner won a region title was 2014.

The Cougars (16-23), who lost the last six games on their regular season schedule, will play Dixie Heights (25-14) in a region semifinal game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Dixie Heights knocked off Newport Central Catholic, 12-2, in five innings in the region tournament’s second game on Monday. The Colonels had 18 hits with senior Luke Abeling going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

In the opening round of the 8th Region baseball tournament on Monday, Simon Kenton defeated Shelby County, 3-0, and Walton-Verona lost to South Oldham, 7-3.

Simon Kenton will take on Henry County in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Louisville.

The 10th Region baseball tournament had to reschedule Monday’s first-round games at Bourbon County due to poor field conditions caused by heavy rain. Scott will play George Rogers Clark at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Campbell County will play Nicholas County at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Baseball region tournament schedules

9th REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM, FLORENCE

Wednesday

Conner (16-23) vs. Dixie Heights (25-14), 5 p.m.

Covington Catholic (31-5) vs. Ryle (29-9), 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10th REGION AT BOURBON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Scott (17-18) vs. George Rogers Clark (26-11), 5:30 p.m.

Harrison County (23-7) vs. Mason County (17-15), 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Bracken County (17-8) vs. Bourbon County (20-8), 5:30 p.m.

Campbell County (20-12) vs. Nicholas County (16-16), 8 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinal games, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

8th REGION AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Thursday

Simon Kenton (25-13) vs. Henry County (13-17), 6 p.m.

South Oldham (20-13) vs. Woodford County (25-8), 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 1 p.m.

Softball region tournament schedules

9th REGION AT THOMAS MORE UNIVERSITY

Wednesday

Championship game: Notre Dame (19-7) vs. Highlands (26-12), 5:30 p.m.

10th REGION AT SCOTT HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Campbell County (16-9) vs. Harrison County (33-6), 5 p.m.

Montgomery County (29-6) vs. Mason County (23-12), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.