Robert Green to be honored at Celebration of Life event for economic, community development legacy

Staff report

Robert Green, 79, earned his reputation in economic and community development as a long-time employee of Tri-ED (now BE NKY). When he retired in 2012, a scholarship was established in his name at Gateway Community & Technical College.

Green died on April 29 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family and friends — and now his admiring colleagues and friends are holding a Celebration of Life event on May 31 from 3-5 p.m. at the Boone County Historic Courthouse/Ferguson Center, 2988 Washington Street, Burlington.

It is hosted by Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore, John Bevington, and BE NKY Growth Partnership.

Green was a member of the Northern Kentucky Tri-ED team from 1999-2012 and was instrumental in bringing many major manufacturing companies to the region in addition to the National Guard Readiness Center in Burlington in 2011.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Robert T. Green Scholarship Fund at Gateway Community and Technical College. Check donations should be made out to Gateway Technical and Community College Foundation, Inc. with the memo written for Robert T. Green Scholarship.

The scholarship is provided to a student who is a Northern Kentucky resident with unmet financial need and is enrolled in a program for workforce development in a high-need area or a program that teaches skills required by primary companies such as manufacturing and distribution.

Eligible students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours and maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Preference is given to military veterans and residents of Boone, Kenton, or Campbell counties.

Green didn’t enjoy the spotlight but he made a significant impact on the NKY community. But he is remembered as a friend to many and was always willing to lend a hand to any good project.

He was born in Rockwood, MI to the late James and Marion Green. He graduated from Morehead State University in 1967 with a degree in Economics and Political Science and began working as a Teacher and Guidance Counselor at Boone County High School. In 1972, Green continued his career in the education system as a Guidance and Admissions Counselor for Northern Kentucky Technical College, now Gateway Community & Technical College.

In 1995, Green became the Assistant to the Kentucky Governor’s Cabinet Secretary for Workforce Development until 1999 when he became the Senior Vice President of Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED), now BE NKY. He served on numerous Boards and Committees throughout his career and was the recipient of countless community service awards.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Beatrice Geniac and Judith Manning and is survived by his longtime companion, Pat Gutzeit; his brother, James Green; his brother-in-law, Pat Manning; and multiple nieces and nephews.

To donate to the scholarship fund, please click here and designate your donation to the Robert T. Green Scholarship Fund.

Among the companies Bob worked with locating or expanding in Northern Kentucky are these: Balluff, Best Sanitizers, Blue Grass Quality Meats, BlueStar, Camco Chemical, Crescent Paper Tube, Duro Bag/Novolex, Flottweg, Givaudan, Hahn Automation, Indy Honeycomb, L’Oreal USA, Mazak, McLane Messier-Bugatti (now Safran), Meyer Tool, Mubea, Schwan’s Company, Skilcraft, Sweco, Verst Group Logistics, Wild Flavors, and ZF Steering.

From 2001-2012 at Tri-ED, Green played a role in 147 projects, creating 7,520 new jobs and retaining 20,904 job — for a capital investment of $1.7 Billion,