Government briefs: What went on in Edgewood, Boone County, and Erlanger meetings last week

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

EDGEWOOD

Martha Horseman, from the Kentucky Transportation Center, came to the Edgewood City Council meeting to honor three Public Works employees who have become Roads Scholars.

Cory Havens, Chris Whitehead, and Rusty Holloway live in Edgewood and although Holloway couldn’t be at the meeting, Havens and Whitehead were presented with their certificates and had their picture taken with Mayor John Link.

Public Works director Rick Lunneman explained that every year there is a ‘roadeo’ in the Northern Kentucky area, only not with horses. The competition is with dump trucks, skid steering and excavators, as well as snow plows and bobcats, and this year Caleb Clayton and Rob Begnoche won in the dump truck division.

BOONE COUNTY

Judge Executive Gary Moore announced Public Works week, from May 19 to May 25, and Public Works Director Tyler Orling told the court that his team also participated in the ‘roadeo’ where everyone shows their expertise in different road vehicles. Daniel Rice and Trey Works finished second in the snow plow event, Andrew Hansen placed first in Excavators, and another employee placed first in the bobcat event.

Three presentations resulted in the first reading of three ordinances. The first was a zoning map amendment for Industrial 3 Surface Mining to Suburban Residential 1 for an approximate 38 acres at 6056 Burlington Pike. The second was a concept development plan and zoning map amendment for a special sign district for approximately 4 acres in Hebron, and the third was a zoning map amendment from Recreation to Recreation/Planned Development for approximately 36 acres at 2560 Camp Farm Road.

There was a presentation on the Conservation District, and a public hearing for the budget before the meeting.

ERLANGER

Erlanger CAO Peter Glenn gave an update on the Alice Street situation at the caucus meeting Tuesday night, saying that the Beautification Committee met and decided that the city should install a four board horse fence at the top of the hill. Glenn said after July 1 when more money becomes available, they will authorize the fence to be built.

Director of Economic Development Mark Collier gave a presentation on the city’s efforts to have a registry of hotel guests in the city. He said that the six hotels in the city indicated that the registry would be very difficult for them to do. So the city decided to approach the situation in a different way, more of a tech approach instead of legislative, and they contacted MeetNKY to see if they could help. The group agreed to provide $21,000 for six Flock safety cameras that do not livestream, but provide stills that will give police license plate information as a test to see if this approach would help provide the results that they want.

Police Chief Kyle Rader said that they are having significant problems with stolen cars, and this would be a good tool for them. Council members had several questions, predominantly about privacy issues. Other cities are also considering these measures. These cameras have also been helpful in Amber Alert and finding missing senior citizens.

City Attorney Jack Gatlin updated council on the requirements for the medical cannabis legislation which has to go to PDS by June 12. He also provided slides on where the warehouses can be located as well as the stores.