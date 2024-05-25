Cove Federal Credit Union announces directors elected to board and new board officers

Cove Federal Credit Union (Cove FCU) announced that Tony Bell, Mary Cook-Reneau and Maureen Hebert were each elected to a three year term on the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors also announced the election of:

Chairperson Brian Drees

Vice-Chairperson Chris Ward

Secretary/Treasurer Dominic Favia

“I am proud to say that through the leadership of dedicated volunteers, Cove remains committed to serving our community and our members,” stated Cove Board of Directors outgoing Chairperson Sandy Delaney.

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit http://www.covefcu.com or visit Cove at 577 Dudley Road, Edgewood.