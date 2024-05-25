Parade, 21-gun salutes planned to honor Covington’s fallen during Memorial Day ceremonies Monday

With a parade, 21-gun salutes, mournful trumpets, and solemn revelry all morning long, Covington will gather once again on Monday in a series of Memorial Day events to honor and remember the men and women who died while serving in this nation’s military.

City Manager Ken Smith said the events of the day are important.

“The parade is no doubt a fun time, but it’s important to remember the reason behind it,” Smith said. “As a community, it’s appropriate that we gather to honor the sacrifice of Covingtonians throughout the years, because it’s that service and sacrifice that preserved this country and its values.”

The Annual Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Day Program takes place Monday, May 27, under the auspices of the United Veterans Memorial. The day will begin with observances at military sites, continue with a parade at 2 p.m., and end with a service at 3:15 p.m. at Historic Linden Grove Cemetery & Arboretum.

The salutes at the sites will include a prayer, a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps” by Kenton County Sheriff Chuck Korzenborn, and the placing of a wreath by the combined Honor Guard from the Latonia American Legion Post 203 and the Marshall Schildmeyer VFW Post 6095.

All are welcome.

Covington Memorial Day schedule:

Morning events

• VFW Post 6095 at 347 E. 47th St. – 7 a.m.

• American Legion Post 203 on Winston Highway – 7:45 a.m.

• Korean War Memorial at Ritte’s Corner in Latonia – 7:55 a.m.

• Vietnam Memorial at 38th and Church streets — 8:05 a.m.

• World War II Memorial at Holmes High School – 8:30 a.m.

• Mother of God Cemetery at 3125 Madison Ave. – 8:45 a.m.

• Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road – 9:05 a.m.

The parade

Floats, vehicles, and marchers will begin lining up at Holmes High School at 1 p.m. for the parade. Participants should enter the campus by way of Eastern Avenue.

The parade will leave the campus at 2 p.m. and proceed north on Madison Avenue, west onto 19th Street, north on Holman Avenue, and west on 13th Street to the new entrance of Linden Grove Cemetery & Arboretum.

The parade will include City officials, police and fire vehicles, various military contingents and vehicles, a choir and band, ball teams, and fraternal organizations.

The ceremony at Linden Grove will begin about 3:15 p.m., with Suzanne Bunch, chairperson of United Veterans Memorial Committee, as the Mistress of Ceremonies. The keynote speaker will be Kathy Daudistel, American Legion Auxiliary Post 203.

Fairhaven Memorial Day Community Picnic

The Fairhaven Rescue Mission will also host its second Annual Memorial Day Community Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 498 E. 10th St.

The event will feature food, games, free frisbees, a live band, and free Kona Ice. All are welcome to this free event.

City of Covington