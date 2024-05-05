Covington Education Foundation’s Hall of Honors: Dan Francis, Clinton Jackson, Randy Marsh

The Covington Education Foundation’s Hall of Honors event on June 12 will be a night to remember as the organization celebrates the outstanding achievements of individuals who have supported Holmes High School and have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

Among the honorees at the event will be the Holmes High School Hall of Distinction inductees, which includes esteemed individuals such as Dan Francis, (Holmes High School class of 1970) a retired pastor of Latonia Baptist Church; Clinton Jackson, a retired business owner from William Grant High School class of 1963; and Randy Marsh, (Holmes High School class of 1967), a former Major League Baseball umpire with an illustrious career spanning from 1981 to 2009.

These individuals have not only excelled in their careers but have also contributed positively to their communities.

The Covington Education Foundation, established in 1997, has been dedicated to providing post-secondary scholarships, developing youth leaders, and supporting mentoring programs.

In addition to the inductees, the Hall of Honors event celebrates the Person of the Year and the Holmes High School Outstanding Young Alumnus.

The Person of the Year is Covington Mayor Joe Meyer.

The outstanding young alum are Juliea Crumes, (Holmes High School class of 2011) an attorney and Alex Olvera-Vancini, (Holmes High School class of 2016) a Covington police officer.

The award ceremony will be held on June 12 at 6 p.m. at Drees Pavilion in Devou Park.

To purchase tickets to attend the event or a business interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Janice Krumwiede at janice.krumwiede@covington.kyschools.us or (859) 392-3182.