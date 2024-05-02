Covington Farmers Market to return to outdoor home at 425 Madison Avenue beginning Saturday

After a winter sojourn inside Braxton Brewing Co., the Covington Farmers Market returns to the warm outdoors this Saturday, debuting its new location at the Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority parking lot located at 425 Madison Ave.

The new venue takes the market off the street and into a more protected area, said Kyle Snyder, the MVPA executive director.

“The Parking Authority is happy to partner with the Center for Great Neighborhoods on the Farmers Market,” said Snyder. “The City’s parking lot on Madison Avenue will be a great location. It is centrally located in the city, and market goers will have plenty of parking on Madison Avenue and at the Midtown garage.”

Rachel Seligman, Covington Farmers Market manager, said she expected regular customers will like the new location.

“The Madison Avenue lot adds a feeling of safety from vehicular traffic while providing accessible parking options,” she said. “Vendors are looking forward to seeing all our loyal shoppers for the outdoor season.”

Seligman said 18 returning vendors (farmers and producers that sell things like vegetables, eggs, honey, meat, sauces and relishes, juices, plant starts, and flowers) will be joined by four new ones:

• Rutz Flower Field, a multi-generational family flower farm in Walton, will be at the market each week with freshly cut flowers. • Creektrace Valley Farm from Alexandria will offer eggs, herbs, and – once they’re in season — fresh vegetables. Creektrace will be at the market every second and fourth Saturday of the month. • Kentucky Refugee Ministries, which has a community garden for their clients, will be at the market over the summer to sell produce. Seligman said she looks forward to seeing what the group will bring from other cultures. • Buttercat Dairy and Biscuits, which works out of the KTCHN in Newport, will offer buttermilk biscuits made from cultured butter, and will be at the market on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

“The first couple of weeks, we’ll have plants for sale at the market so people can make their gardens grow, things like tomato plants, pepper plants, and chives,” said Seligman.

The Covington Farmers Market is a rain-or-shine event on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It boasts a pet-friendly atmosphere and accepts SNAP, WIC, and SFMNP (Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program) benefits and can match those benefits with the Kentucky Double Dollars Program, thanks to a partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The market will continue to have community outreach booths throughout the season.

The market started its operation in 2012 on Third Street near Court Street, and for the last 11 years has regularly hosted more than two dozen vendors there or nearby. The outdoor market runs May through November, then relocates inside Braxton Brewing Co. for the winter season.

More information can be found at www.greatneighborhoods.org.

