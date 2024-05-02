Master Provisions plans new, expanded warehouse facility on Tobben Drive, sold their current place

Master Provisions (MP) purchased the final open lot on Toebben Drive. This 3.7-acre plot of land will be the site of their future expanded facility.

Over the past 14 months, MP raised $5.2 million toward a $7 million goal. This will enable them to build an expandable facility starting with approximately 30,000 square feet. Increased vertical racking capacity and more efficient workflow designs will significantly expand warehouse operations and storage space.

MP has outgrown their 17,500 square foot base of operations since 2010, the Borland Family Distribution Center, which was provided courtesy of funding from Mrs. Clifford R. Borland, Sr. MP had previously closed on a 4.1-acre property at the corner of Sam Neace and Weaver. On April 15th, that plot of land was sold to Smith’s Towing.

MP President, Shane Armstrong, said, “We are so thankful to Derrick Plunkett with Keller Williams for his commercial real estate support throughout this process. Wayne and Amy Smith of Smith’s Towing have been great partners in purchasing our original plot of land, and we are excited to see their business thrive in a new space. God has moved in big ways already through this process, and we are looking forward to seeing Him continue to bless this project as we approach groundbreaking.”

The groundbreaking event for Master Provisions’ new home on Toebben Drive is set for this summer. The event will include a celebration of MP’s 30th anniversary of connecting resources to needs across 44 counties in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia. More details to come on this opportunity to commemorate the launch of construction at their new home base.

For information on how to get involved with the facility expansion and to keep up with the building process, visit www.furtherthempact.org. For more information on MP as a whole, visit: https://www.masterprovisions.org/.