Covington kicks off NKY Pride 2024 with full slate of events planned throughout the weekend

Once a small festival in MainStrasse Village, NKY Pride celebrates its 15th anniversary this week – aka the “crystal” anniversary – holding the promise of a lot of sparkle and shine throughout the weeklong celebration of inclusivity in the city where ‘Y’all Really Means All.’

It’s a welcoming spirit that City leaders say numerous companies and residents have cited as a reason they chose to move and/or open their businesses here.

Covington Economic Development Director Tom West specifically recalls a meeting several years ago with the CEO of a company that was considering relocating its headquarters to Covington.

“We were meeting at Hotel Covington when the Mayor (Joe Meyer) happened to walk in. He introduced himself and then begin talking about the Pride parade which was happening that week,” said West. “When the mayor walked away, the head of the company turned to me and said, ‘The Mayor of this city just told us he’s leading this city’s Pride parade. This is where we want to be.’ They relocated their headquarters to Covington and our inclusivity was one of the determining factors.”

With stories like that as a backdrop, NKY Pride 2024 officially kicked off in The Cov on Tuesday with a teen youth party at the NKY Pride Center as it hopes to top its most successful event to date in 2023. This year’s events culminate Sunday with a parade through downtown Covington, a festival in a City of Covington park, and a celebratory after-party drag show.

Organizers say this year’s celebration is particularly critical given an increase in intolerance, and attendees should remember the serious purpose amid the revelry.

“2024 has brought an unprecedented number of legislative attacks on the rights of LGBTQA+ individuals in Kentucky, making this an incredibly important time for our community and allies to come together,” said Bonnie Meyer, President of the Northern Kentucky Pride Center. “Pride is not just about celebrating but also (about) advocating as we work toward a better future for LGBTQA+ Northern Kentuckians.”

The City of Covington is NKY Pride 2024’s presenting sponsor and will have a float, a fire truck, other vehicles, and an array of staff from all City departments participating in Sunday’s parade to show support for the LGBTQ community.

“Covington has always welcomed everyone, and the NKY Pride festivities are a great way to express our values to the rest of the world,” West said. “We assured that basic civil rights were guaranteed for members of the LGBTQ community long before it was popular to do so, because equality has been a long held community value in The Cov.”

Mayor Joe Meyer said officials from other cities in Northern Kentucky have reached out to him to see how they too can participate, with several of them planning to march in the parade again this year.

“It’s reassuring to see the support for the LGBTQ community grow, and it’s worth noting that nine other cities in Campbell and Boone counties have joined Covington in adopting the Fairness Ordinance that bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” Meyer said.

Other sponsors of this year’s events include meetNKY, Equitas Health, Smith Law & Associates, Aetna, altafiber, Pivot, US Bank, New Riff Distilling, Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop, Hotel Covington, Braxton Brewing Co., CVG (the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport), MSP Insurance, Theatre House, Meijer, NKY Pride, BLDG Brands, Celanese, The Carnegie, Scooter Media, and the Kentucky Fairness Campaign.

Pride events in The Cov

Friday, May 31: NKY Pride Pop-Up Shop, from 3 p.m.. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at NKY Pride Center at 230 W. Pike St., where shoppers can score this year’s NKY Pride swag a day early, including special shirts designed by BLDG Brands.

Sunday, June 2:

• NKY Pride 2024 Fest from noon to 5 p.m. at Goebel Park, managed by Covington Parks & Rec. The festival includes a full stage lineup of local performers, more than 100 vendors, and family-friendly activities. • Pop-Up NKY Pride Parade Party starts at 11 a.m. at the NKY Pride Center at 230 W. Pike St. There will be free refreshments, lots of hospitality, and ample Pride swag. • NKY Pride Parade starts at noon. It launches from Madison Avenue at Sixth Street (with participants lining up west on Sixth), heads south on Madison, west on Pike, west on 9th, north on Main, and west on West 6th, ending at Goebel Park. • NKY Pride Official After Party at Hotel Covington from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., featuring a show hosted by Brooklyn Steele-Tate and Sarah Jessica Darker.

All event proceeds help the NKY Pride Center.

Recently, the Kentucky chapter of the American Planning Association gave Covington its Special Merit Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. See “More leadership awards in The Cov.”

To learn more about the steps taken by the City of Covington to make itself welcoming, visit the City of Covington’s Inclusive webpage.

