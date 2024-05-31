Kentucky History Day in downtown Frankfort — free events commemorating state’s 232nd anniversary

The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) will host Kentucky History Day in historic downtown Frankfort on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. This free, day-long event, sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, commemorates the 232nd anniversary of Kentucky and showcases the state’s unique culture, natural beauty, history, arts and heritage.

“Kentucky History Day is a great opportunity to celebrate our commonwealth’s rich culture and history,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the exciting family-friendly events and activities that will showcase the best of Kentucky.”

The day’s events will span the entire KHS campus and include all three sites (the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, the Old State Capitol and the Kentucky Military History Museum), beginning with the 2024 Kentucky History Awards followed by living history demonstrations, performances, exhibitions and the first-ever Kentucky History Day Old-Time Music Contest, curated by the Louisville Folk School.

The day features exhibits and activities from:

Kentucky Historical Society

Native American Heritage Commission

Kentucky Arts Council

Kentucky Horse Park

Old Fort Harrod State Park

Kentucky African American Heritage Commission

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Kentucky Humanities Council

Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site

Kentucky Artisan Center

Kentucky State Parks

Blue Licks Battlefield State Park

My Old Kentucky Home

Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources

Kentucky Heritage Council

Fort Boonesborough State Park

Cowan Creek Music School

Sons of the American Revolution

14th Kentucky Light Artillery (Civil War reenactors)

Stewart Home & School

Paul Sawyier Public Library

National Corvette Museum

Kentucky Women’s History Alliance

Yes Arts

Capital City Pride

Josephine Sculpture Park

Focus on Race Relations (FORR)

Liberty Hall

Frankfort Flag Initiative

Capital City Museum

And more!

Activities include:

Kentucky History Awards

Old-Time Music Contest

Exhibits, Artists, Vendors

Flax Demonstrations

Kid’s Activities, including “Archaeology in Action” with the KY Heritage Council

Folk Dance Lessons

Living History Dramas

Civil War Reenactors and Civil War Medical Exhibit

Coronet Brass Band, Fife & Drums, and Revolutionary March

Colonial Encampments

Museum Exhibits and Tours – FREE Admission All Day

Irish, Scottish, West African, and Native American Music

Cannons, WWII tanks, Military Vehicles

Musket Firing Demonstrations

Banjo and Fiddle Lessons

Food Vendors: Burgoo, BBQ & Beer Garden

And more!

For an event schedule and more information, visit history.ky.gov/1792.

Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet