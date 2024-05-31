Kentucky History Day in downtown Frankfort — free events commemorating state’s 232nd anniversary

The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) will host Kentucky History Day in historic downtown Frankfort on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. This free, day-long event, sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation, commemorates the 232nd anniversary of Kentucky and showcases the state’s unique culture, natural beauty, history, arts and heritage.
“Kentucky History Day is a great opportunity to celebrate our commonwealth’s rich culture and history,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the exciting family-friendly events and activities that will showcase the best of Kentucky.”
The day’s events will span the entire KHS campus and include all three sites (the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, the Old State Capitol and the Kentucky Military History Museum), beginning with the 2024 Kentucky History Awards followed by living history demonstrations, performances, exhibitions and the first-ever Kentucky History Day Old-Time Music Contest, curated by the Louisville Folk School.
The day features exhibits and activities from:
Kentucky Historical Society
Native American Heritage Commission
Kentucky Arts Council
Kentucky Horse Park
Old Fort Harrod State Park
Kentucky African American Heritage Commission
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
Kentucky Humanities Council
Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site
Kentucky Artisan Center
Kentucky State Parks
Blue Licks Battlefield State Park
My Old Kentucky Home
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources
Kentucky Heritage Council
Fort Boonesborough State Park
Cowan Creek Music School
Sons of the American Revolution
14th Kentucky Light Artillery (Civil War reenactors)
Stewart Home & School
Paul Sawyier Public Library
National Corvette Museum
Kentucky Women’s History Alliance
Yes Arts
Capital City Pride
Josephine Sculpture Park
Focus on Race Relations (FORR)
Liberty Hall
Frankfort Flag Initiative
Capital City Museum
And more!
Activities include:
Kentucky History Awards
Old-Time Music Contest
Exhibits, Artists, Vendors
Flax Demonstrations
Kid’s Activities, including “Archaeology in Action” with the KY Heritage Council
Folk Dance Lessons
Living History Dramas
Civil War Reenactors and Civil War Medical Exhibit
Coronet Brass Band, Fife & Drums, and Revolutionary March
Colonial Encampments
Museum Exhibits and Tours – FREE Admission All Day
Irish, Scottish, West African, and Native American Music
Cannons, WWII tanks, Military Vehicles
Musket Firing Demonstrations
Banjo and Fiddle Lessons
Food Vendors: Burgoo, BBQ & Beer Garden
And more!
For an event schedule and more information, visit history.ky.gov/1792.
Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet