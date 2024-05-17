Covington Public Schools names longtime employee Ben Brown new principal of Holmes High School

Ben Brown is a familiar face in the Covington Independent Public Schools, having worked as a substitute, teacher, security, instructional assistant and assistant coach.

He will now add another title to his list – principal. Brown has been named principal of Holmes High School.

“I am excited,” said Brown. “It’s a great opportunity. The awesome part is being able to work with the students that make up our high school.”

The 41-year-old Brown emphasized the privilege of working closely with the students of the high school and fostering their growth. Apart from his educational roles, Brown also serves as pastor at Redemption Church in Covington, showcasing his commitment to both education and community service.

Brown, who lives in Covington, has worked in the district for 11 years. His dedication is evident through his various roles, including assistant coaching positions in football, basketball, and baseball.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said Brown will bring positive energy to the job.

“He has great relationships with our students, families and with the community,” Garrison said. “He puts the students first.”

Brown wants to invite businesses and residents into the school to help with educating students. He believes in real life experiences and hands on learning.

“Holmes High School can make a huge difference in students’ lives,” he said. “I want to encourage teachers to invest in our students. Education opens up doors and provides opportunities.”

For the past several years, Holmes has been under the tutelage of two interim principals. Brown will serve as the permanent principal. His new duties begin July 1, 2024. Brown has been married for 20 years to his wife, Julianne. They are the proud parents of four daughters, 17, 13, 11 and 3.

Brown holds a Rank 1 and Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of the Cumberlands; a Doctor of Ministry and Master of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; and a Bachelor of Arts from Thomas More College.

Covington Independent Public Schools