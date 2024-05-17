Kenton County Public Library to host free ‘Big Covington Playdate’ program Saturday

This Saturday, caregivers, parents, and their children ages six and younger are invited to participate in a free interactive, hands-on program that encourages learning through play at the Big Covington Playdate.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Covington Branch of the Kenton County Public Library, located at 502 Scott Boulevard in Covington.
Highlights of the Big Covington Playdate include:
• Free Book for every child 6 and under
• Activity Stations
• Sensory Bins and Bottles
• Bubble Garden (outside in the children’s garden)
• Free ASQ-3 Screenings
• Free Take-Home activities and “play recipes”
• Dramatic Play Center
• Tape Town Vehicle Play Center
• Mini Bounce House
• Curated Book Bundles
Additionally Big Covington Playdate guests include:
• Cool Critters Outreach (animal presenter)
• Darling Lane Entertainment (costumed characters)
• KET Early Education (shadow puppet activity)
• Creative House of Art and Design (art project)
• The Roost Latonia
• Preston the Violinist
“The Big Covington Playdate underscores the vital role caregivers have in fostering childhood development and literacy through play. Modeling these techniques early is key to a successful path to learning,” saide Lauren Brandstetter, librarian and Big Covington Playdate coordinator. “Promoting early literacy and the importance of reading, talking, singing, and otherwise interacting with children as early as possible is imperative. Play can teach kids fundamental life skills such as social interaction, decision-making, cooperation and more, which sets children up for success in the future.”
In addition to the special guests and hands-on experiences, community partners will be available to inform caregivers of additional available resources. Developmental assessments including ASQ-3 will also be available for free.
To learn more about all the free programs available visit kentonlibrary.org or call 859.962.4000.
Kenton County Public Library