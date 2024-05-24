A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Covington’s free youth Fishing Derby returns to Devou park’s Prisoner’s Lake Saturday

(Photo from City of Covington)

Want to see a youth get excited?

Put a fishing pole in their hand and watch their face light up when a fish suddenly tugs on the other end. The surprise, the anticipation, and the thrill of reeling in or pulling in the fish … these emotions all but guarantee a contagious grin that spreads to anyone nearby.

(Photo from City of Covington)

This Saturday, May 25, such excitement will dominate the banks around Prisoners Lake in Devou Park when the City of Covington’s Parks & Recreation Department holds its annual Fishing Derby for Covington youth ages 5 to 17.

“The Fishing Derby is one of our oldest and most popular events – and for good reason. Kids love catching fish, and parents love watching their kids catch fish,” said Alicia Chappell, Recreational Program Coordinator for Parks & Rec. “It’s especially fun to see kids whose parents and grandparents attended this event when they were little.”

Derby details

• The event runs (rain or shine) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. Families can save time by registering online now at Fishing Derby registration.

• Prisoners Lake is at the corner of Prisoners Lake Drive and Wayne Road in Devou Park. Parking is available near the lake and around the park.

• Bring your own poles and tackle or borrow from Parks & Rec as long as supplies last. A parent or guardian will need to present an ID.

• Bait (red worms and night crawlers) will be provided. Artificial bait can also be used.

• Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided.

• Prizes will be awarded for the longest, shortest, and heaviest fish, as well as the most fish caught.

• The lake is stocked several times a year with catfish and rainbow trout by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, and the lake also contains various species of sunfish.

Volunteers from Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers Inc. will help Parks & Rec staff the event.

