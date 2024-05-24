Covington’s free youth Fishing Derby returns to Devou park’s Prisoner’s Lake Saturday

Want to see a youth get excited?

Put a fishing pole in their hand and watch their face light up when a fish suddenly tugs on the other end. The surprise, the anticipation, and the thrill of reeling in or pulling in the fish … these emotions all but guarantee a contagious grin that spreads to anyone nearby.

This Saturday, May 25, such excitement will dominate the banks around Prisoners Lake in Devou Park when the City of Covington’s Parks & Recreation Department holds its annual Fishing Derby for Covington youth ages 5 to 17.

“The Fishing Derby is one of our oldest and most popular events – and for good reason. Kids love catching fish, and parents love watching their kids catch fish,” said Alicia Chappell, Recreational Program Coordinator for Parks & Rec. “It’s especially fun to see kids whose parents and grandparents attended this event when they were little.”

Derby details

• The event runs (rain or shine) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. Families can save time by registering online now at Fishing Derby registration. • Prisoners Lake is at the corner of Prisoners Lake Drive and Wayne Road in Devou Park. Parking is available near the lake and around the park. • Bring your own poles and tackle or borrow from Parks & Rec as long as supplies last. A parent or guardian will need to present an ID. • Bait (red worms and night crawlers) will be provided. Artificial bait can also be used. • Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided. • Prizes will be awarded for the longest, shortest, and heaviest fish, as well as the most fish caught. • The lake is stocked several times a year with catfish and rainbow trout by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, and the lake also contains various species of sunfish.

Volunteers from Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers Inc. will help Parks & Rec staff the event.

