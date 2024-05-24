Education and Labor Cabinet releases Kentucky’s April 2024 county unemployment data

Unemployment rate rose in 118 counties between April 2023 and April 2024 and fell in Ballard and Lewis counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Washington and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3.2% each. It was followed by Fayette, Marion and Oldham counties, 3.4% each; Scott and Shelby counties, 3.5% each; and Anderson, Bourbon, Carroll, Jessamine and Spencer counties, 3.6% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.7%. It was followed by Martin County, 9.1%; Pike County, 8.1%; Breathitt County, 7.9%; Leslie County, 7.7%; Carter County, 7.6%; Elliott and Lewis counties, 7.5% each; Johnson County, 7.2%; and Clay and Knott counties, 7% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.3% for April 2024, and 3.5% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted April 2024 unemployment rate was released on May 16, 2024, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Visit the Kentucky Center for Statistics website to learn more about Kentucky labor market information.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet